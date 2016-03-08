AC Milan target Ceballos: 'I want to play regularly, it is hard to do it at Real Madrid'
29 June at 17:55Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos could have possibly hinted at an exit from the club by saying that he can't get what he wants at Real- regular football.
Ceballos has been impressing many during the ongoing Under-21s European Championship and both Milan and Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for the young Spaniard.
In an interview that Ceballos gave to El Guardero, he talked about his present and future.
He said: "I have not played the World Cup and I want to show what I am worth in this European Championship. Next year will be my year. I want to play and do it in Real is hard, there are the best and I cannot be an immovable holder.
"Maybe in the future I will be at their level, but now the goal is to play 40 games and be important in the team in which they are. It is clear that I trust the club 100%, and I trust myself, otherwise I would have left.
"My dream is to triumph in Real Madrid, my idea is to win there and I have it very clear. I'll talk to the club after the European Championship, there must be harmony between the club, the coach and the player. The best for Real is that the player feels important."
