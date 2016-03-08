AC Milan target confirms he wanted Italy return
04 September at 16:50Chelsea target Alvaro Morata has confirmed that he was convinced about leaving Chelsea to return to Spain or Italy this summer.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 60 million pounds but failed to impress many at the club. He did score 11 times in the Premier League, but Morata could never live upto the expectations.
The Spaniard was recently talking to the press during his international duty with Spain. He revealed he indeed considered leaving Chelsea and wanted to return to Italy or Spain at one point.
He said: "Last year I was not happy, everything was a disaster. I left the country and did not know where I was.
"Of course I considered playing in Spain again, going back to Italy. Not going to the World Cup was hard for me. I did not have the best season and the coach made the decision.
AC Milan had been linked with a move for Morata this past summer, apart from Juventus and we have previously reported that the striker's move to the rossoneri fell through because of a change in ownership at Milan.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments