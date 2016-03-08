AC Milan target Falcao: 'I will become a professional basketball player when I retire from football'
11 March at 17:55AC Milan target Radamel Falcao has revealed that he always wants to be a professional basketball player after he retires as he wanted to be like Michael Jordan when he was small.
Falcao was heavily linked with a move to the rossoneri this past summer, but the move failed to materialise as Milan managed to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci go back to the Old Lady and Mattia Caldara come to the San Siro.
Falcao was recently talking to France Football about his life and revealed that he wants to become a professional basketball player when retires as he always admired Michael Jordan a lot when he was a kid.
He said: "I love baseball, when I was young, in Venezuela where I grew up, it was the sport I practiced and even at a good level. Often with my wife, I think when I finish my football career, I will start one as a professional baseball player.
"Just like Michael Jordan, even if he started from basketball and could not play at the highest levels."
