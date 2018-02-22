AC Milan target: 'I am ready for a big club'

La Gazzetta dello Sport has interviewed Sassuolo's Matteo Politano, who destined to be one of the top targets in this summer’s transfer window. Inter, Milan and Napoli are all interested in the 24-year-old winger.



Politano revealed his mindset on where he’d like to take his game next.



"I am ready for a big club, we will see if there will be offers, I will talk with the club and we will decide together". On the risks of playing less: "For me it has always been this way everywhere and it would not be a problem, I am not afraid of anything".



In the hours prior to the Italian Cup final against Milan, his agent Alessandro Moggi had first contact with the Milan management, in particular with sporting director Mirabelli who probed the availability of the player and subsequently Sassuolo.



Inter and Napoli are also ooking for new solutions for their respective offensive units and will likely be in contact with Politano's agent sooner rather than later.

