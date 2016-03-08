AC Milan target names the clubs he wants to play for... Milan not included

For some time now, stretching back to the summer, AC Milan have been linked with interest in Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay. Depay, formerly of Manchester United, excels in France and is enjoying a very lucrative spell with the Southern French side.However, Milan are interested, as are reportedly a host of other clubs, with Depay himself talking to Dutch magazine Helden about the clubs he would like to play for - with no Italian teams featuring on his list:"Next summer I would like to go to a great club, one of the best in Europe, like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich."

