AC Milan target returns to Lyon training
09 July at 16:45AC Milan target and Lyon star Memphis Depay has returned to training and has been fined for being missing from training last week.
Depay's departure from Manchester United in the January of 2017 has made him rediscover his mojo. Since his arrival for about 17 million euros, Memphis has appeared 69 times for Lyon and has found the back of the net 27 times in all competitions.
After Depay missed Lyon pre-season training last week, the Dutchman returned to training earlier today but has been fined for missing it last week.
This came amidst Depay's links with Milan and could sign for the rossoneri this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
