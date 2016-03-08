AC Milan target set for Napoli switch

Reports from SportItalia suggest that Milan Badelj has chosen to sign for Napoli, with his contract at Fiorentina set to run out this summer.



A host of big Serie A clubs have been after Badelj, who will move from the La Viola on a free transfer this summer. Reports were even suggestive of AC Milan in talks to sign the Croatian and being close to a possible deal.



SportItalia though, say that Badelj has chosen to sign for Napoli, despite interest from other Serie A clubs.



The details for the contract are yet to be decided, but one thing is for sure- Badelj will be a partenopei player next season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)