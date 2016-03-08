Serie A giants Lazio are confident that biancocelesti midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic will pen a contract extension at the club.The Serbian midfielder has been linked with moves Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, but Chelsea were the latest to have been linked with the midfield star and it had increased when the player had failed to report for Lazio's pre-season medical tests on time.Corriere dello Sport say that Lazio and Claudio Lotito are confident that Milinkovic-Savic will extend his contract at the club this summer.While the Serbian is currently on a mini-holiday in Palmarola as Simone Inzaghi has given time off ahead of the new season, there is growing around the club that the player will pen a new deal at the club.The outlet believes that Milinkovic-Savic is very confident about the project at the club and believes that it is the right club for him to carry forward his career. And the player wants to take Lazio to the Champions League next season.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)