AC Milan put Arsenal target on the radar after Kabak snub
28 June at 13:15AC Milan are in the hunt for reinforcements for the defensive department, considering the lack of centre-backs at the club as of now. Ozan Kabak was the Rossoneri's primary goal but the Turkish international chose to stay in the Bundesliga and is expected to join Schalke in the coming days. For this reason, Maldini and Boban are ready to make a move for another talented youngster.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, after Kabak's refusal Milan are back in the race for Joachim Andersen, Sampdoria's 23-year-old defender. The player would reunite with Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro in the case of the transfer's completion, a coach whom the Danish jewel has praised on numerous occasions.
Andersen joined Sampdoria two years ago from Twente. After a lacklustre first season in Serie A, he earned a starting spot under Giampaolo's guidance and was one of the club's best players throughout the campaign.
The player himself has confirmed several days ago that his desire is to leave Sampdoria and move to a bigger club and Milan could represent the right opportunity for him. Arsenal and Tottenham are also reportedly interested in Andersen's services.
