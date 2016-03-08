AC Milan tease Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement: 'Iz Coming'

AC Milan have further teased the announcement of the arrival of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Twitter today.The Rossoneri posted a short video showing the Milanese skyline alongside the phrase: “IZ COMING”, with the IZ seemingly being a reverse anagram of the player’s name. The 38-year-old Swedish forward has been seemingly destined for a move to the Rossoneri since his contract expiry with LA Galaxy. He spent two years with the club at the start of the decade, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions.Apollo Heyes