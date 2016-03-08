AC Milan, the deal for Ibrahimovic remains alive: 15 decisive days ahead
24 November at 22:45As the difficulties for Kris Piatek continue, AC Milan remain keen on bringing in a striker in January. However, they are not just looking for someone who can score goals, but who also can act as a leader for this Rossoneri side both on and off the pitch.
Who better than Zlatan Ibrahimovic? The Milan leadership is very keen on the Swedish international, whose contract with LA Galaxy will expire at the end of December. Positive contracts have taken place between the parties, and a return might actually materialize.
As anticipated by Calciomercato.com, Milan are willing to offer the striker an 18-month contract and the idea is to have the player at Milanello already in December. Furthermore, they have opened up to very important figures, as the salary could reach €6m.
In the coming 15 days, the Swede will make a decision. For now, he has asked for time to evaluate all the options on the table, as he doesn't want to rush anything. Milan, meanwhile, have so far done all they can to bring him home.
