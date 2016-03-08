AC Milan, the defence continues to drag the rest of the team: An UCL-worthy department
03 March at 11:30Yesterday against Sassuolo, AC Milan once again struggled to impose their game but the defence made the difference at the San Siro. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the thirteenth clean sheet of the season allowed Gattuso's team to maximize the result of a lacklustre performance. The attacking phase definitely must improve but Gattuso knows that he can count on the consistency of his defence, which is slowly becoming a Champions League-worthy department.
Milan have been capable of keeping a clean sheet in the first four Serie A home games of a solar year for the first time since the days of Fabio Capello (1993/94 season). Led by a super Donnarumma and a Romagnoli at the limits of perfection, the defence continues to drag the rest of the team. With just 3 goals conceded in 2019, Milan is among the best defensive teams in Europe.
Now, the coach must focus on improving the attacking phase. It is not so much a problem of men, rather than of mechanisms. With such a defence, one can even risk more in the attack. Because if it is true that conceding few goals makes all the difference in the world, it is equally true that in football it is always necessary to score to achieve victory.
