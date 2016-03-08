AC Milan: the details of the Bakayoko deal
13 August at 09:40AC Milan are set to sign Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan with option to buy. The Frenchman struggles to live up to expectations last season and the Serie A giants have reached an agreement with both the Blues and the player.
Bakayoko will join AC Milan on an initial € 5 million loan deal with option to buy. The Rossoneri can make the player's move permanent at the end of the season for € 35 million.
The former Monaco star has arrived in Milan for his medical tests (watch).
