AC Milan, the doubts disappear: Ibrahimovic will start against Inter
07 February at 12:40
Although he trained separately on the field and not with the group yesterday afternoon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the pitch from the first minute in the derby against Inter. The Swedish striker has simply decided to manage his body independently and between now and tomorrow, he will return to train with the rest of his teammates.
After a week of various struggles, the doubts have now disappeared: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead the Rossoneri's attack in the match against Conte's Inter. Certainly, it's s huge relief to the fans as Milan no longer have Piatek to play instead.
The 38-year-old, as Calciomercato.com have learned, cares about this game a lot and simply wanted to prepare himself better from the physical point of view rather than the technical-tactical aspect. By the looks of it, Rafael Leao will start alongside him in attack.
In other words, the Portuguese youngster is ahead of Ante Rebic, who has been in red-hot form as of late.
