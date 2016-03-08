AC Milan, the figures of the Kjaer operation revealed, Sassuolo star can replace Kessie
11 January at 10:40AC Milan have already found Mattia Caldara's replacement, with the player coming right from Atalanta. This is Simon Kjaer, who will go the other way, that is from Bergamo to Milano but going through Seville because the defender is still owned by the Andalusian club. The feeling between the Dane and Gian Piero Gasperini never blossomed which lead to a premature end of the player's loan deal at the club.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), the parties have reached an agreement for the transfer of Kjaer to Milan on the basis of a loan deal with an option to buy set at 2.5 million euros. This figure is widely within Milan's reach and the club will decide in June whether to confirm the player or send him back to Spain.
This morning, Kjaer will undergo his medical with the club and then sign his contract. Once the defence is settled, Milan will focus on the other departments. Next week there will be a meeting with Inter Milan for Politano but the Nerazzurri asked for Kessie in return, which was deemed inconvenient by Gazidis.
However, talks are ongoing, with the intent to find a compromise on the purchase formulas. In the event of the farewell of the Ivorian, the Rossoneri will bet on Duncan, a midfielder whom Sassuolo value no less than 20 million euros.
