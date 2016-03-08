AC Milan: the latest on Caldara’s injury
02 October at 11:44Injured AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara could return to action after the International break, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The Italian center-back skipped the last two games of the Serie A giants due to a muscle injury and according to the Italian paper he will have to remain on the sidelines for one more week at least.
That means Rino Gattuso will have to do without the Italian defender for the next two home games against Olympiakos and Chievo.
Caldara could be eligible to play again after the International break when AC Milan face Inter in the Milan derby.
The former Atalanta and Juventus defender was not included in AC Milan squad for the last two games against Empoli and Sassuolo and he is struggling with playing time as he has yet to make his Serie A debut for the Rossoneri who signed him on a swap deal with Leonardo Bonucci last summer.
