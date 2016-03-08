AC Milan, the latest on Rebic: Verona clash not likely

According to the reports from MilanNews.it ( via TuttoMercatoWeb ), in fact, the Croatian, who returned from the training camp with his national team in Azerbaijan, carried out personalized work in the gym.

In other words, as the report points out, it remains unlikely that we will see the new signing on Sunday evening from start. The Rossoneri's manager, Giampaolo, has thus far been very careful when picking the starting eleven, as he wants his players to know the system first.