AC Milan, the latest on Rebic: Verona clash not likely

11 September at 20:00
​Ante Rebic didn't train with the rest of his new teammates during the session which started at Milanello this morning. Therefore, the chances of seeing the Croatian against Hellas Verona are rapidly decreasing.
 
According to the reports from MilanNews.it (via TuttoMercatoWeb), in fact, the Croatian, who returned from the training camp with his national team in Azerbaijan, carried out personalized work in the gym.
 
In other words, as the report points out, it remains unlikely that we will see the new signing on Sunday evening from start. The Rossoneri's manager, Giampaolo, has thus far been very careful when picking the starting eleven, as he wants his players to know the system first.
 
On another note, as MilanNews.it reports, the likes of Gabbia, Kessie, Leao, Calhanoglu and Paquetà were missing from Milanello today as they all featured for their respective national team yesterday. Tomorrow, they should be back in action.

