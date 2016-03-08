AC Milan, the 'Leao effect': Giampaolo ponders row of changes

In defence, there will be two changes from the manager: Calabria and Hernandez will play in place of Conti and Rodriguez. In the centre, Romagnoli will partner up with Musacchio as usual. Hopefully, the two full-backs will add some more life to the game.

Finally, in midfield, fans will get to see Bennacer from start, after Giampaolo opted for Biglia against Verona and Inter. The Algerian impressed when he played against Brescia and is ready to do so again. Calhanoglu will start to the left, while it remains to be seen if Krunic or Kessie will start to the right.

Up front, Leao will get the chance once again after impressing in the derby. Meanwhile, Suso and Piatek will hope to up their form as well, pålayign alongside the Portuguese youngster.