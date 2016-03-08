AC Milan, the Paqueta case breaks out: he doesn't want to play but there are no suitors
24 January at 09:20Lucas Paqueta's life has changed diametrically in the last 365 days. A year ago, in fact, the Brazilian landed in Milano with great expectations and with the label of a future star, while now he has lost his starting position at the club and his adventure at the San Siro seems to be coming to an end.
In the last few hours, the case of the young midfielder has fully broken out, as the player himself asked Pioli not to be called up for AC Milan's away match against Brescia today.
Although he is well from the physical point of view and trained regularly with the rest of the team throughout the week, Paqueta is not well mentally. The complicated period has created great anxiety, so much that he also had a panic attack last Sunday after the match against Udinese.
It is clear that the Brazilian is no longer comfortable with the Rossoneri and would probably like to change the environment but at the moment, there are no suitors ready to invest important figures on him.
This was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it) this morning, which explains that in recent days Paqueta's agent has been at Casa Milan but for now there are no concrete offers for the player.
In recent weeks there were rumours of PSG's interest, however, Leonardo, who bought him to Milan a year ago, never made the decisive step. The rumours about Roma and Juventus (exchange with Bernardeschi) are not confirmed, while in Brazil they say that the player wants to go home to find himself.
The end of the transfer market is approaching and therefore finding a solution is not only in his own interest but also in the interest of Milan, as the club does not intend to sell him off and make a loss but it will not be easy at all.
