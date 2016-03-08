AC Milan, the plan for Donnarumma is clear: the details

As learned by Calciomercato.com, Milan's primary goal is to reach an agreement with agent Mino Raiola over the renewal. However, there is no need to rush the matter and the parties will sit down in the spring to discuss the details.

Despite rumours in the last few hours, AC Milan have clear ideas about the future of Gigio Donnarumma. The Rossoneri have no intention of parting ways with the goalkeeper, who has been very important for them in the last few years.