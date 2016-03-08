AC Milan, the plan for Saint-Etienne's Fofana has changed: the situation
22 April at 13:00AC Milan are looking for a new defender, with Saint Etienne center back Wesley Fofana impressing, but the deal for the Frenchman looks unlikely now, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri have followed and scouted the 19-year-old French defender for some time now, appreciating his qualities and strong performances. The Rossoneri were interested in acquiring the teenager in January but instead turned to Simon Kjaer due to his lower costs.
Milan were planning to sign Fofana in the summer, the report continues, but that plan may no longer be valid. This morning Saint Etienne have reached an agreement with Fofana for a new contract that will expire in 2024, with his wages being doubled. Both the Rossoneri and interested clubs in the Premier League were hoping to sign the teenager on a low-cost deal, but now his value is over €20 million and the French club have no interest in offering any discounts.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments