According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the buy-out clause of the Croatian has been set at €25m. Andre Silva, who moved in the opposite direction as a part of the deal, will most likely have the same clause.

As their final offer for Angel Correa was rejected, AC Milan decided to focus on Ante Rebic instead. On Sunday, the Rossoneri reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt on the basis of a two-year loan.