AC Milan, the three main strengths of Ibrahimovic
13 January at 13:40
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already managed to make a difference at AC Milan, despite not being there for very long. As highlighted by today's edition of Corriere Della Sera (via MilanNews.it), the 38-year-old has brought three main strengths to the team.
Opponents have great respect: Despite his age, Ibrahimovic continues to be a big threat in the opponent's eyes. Furthermore, as soon as his physical condition improves, the Swede will be even more of a threat to the opponents.
The enthusiasm: Ibrahimovic's return has brought back the enthusiasm to the club. In fact, on Wednesday evening, around 30K are expected at San Siro for the Coppa Italia clash against SPAL, which are good numbers for a Cup game.
