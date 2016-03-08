AC Milan, the three main strengths of Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already managed to make a difference at AC Milan, despite not being there for very long. As highlighted by today's edition of Corriere Della Sera ( via MilanNews.it) , the 38-year-old has brought three main strengths to the team.

Opponents have great respect: Despite his age, Ibrahimovic continues to be a big threat in the opponent's eyes. Furthermore, as soon as his physical condition improves, the Swede will be even more of a threat to the opponents.

The enthusiasm: Ibrahimovic's return has brought back the enthusiasm to the club. In fact, on Wednesday evening, around 30K are expected at San Siro for the Coppa Italia clash against SPAL, which are good numbers for a Cup game.

The belief in young players: Ibrahimovic has already become a point of reference for the young players, which is what Boban and Maldini were looking for with the signing. Simply, the squad is a bit inexperienced and the Swede certainly helps with this.