AC Milan, the truth about Mandzukic and Mariano Diaz links

As for Mandzukic, the Croatian is destined to leave Juventus in January, having played zero minutes so far this season. However, Man Utd remain in pole for his signature, while the salary of the player is deemed too high by Milan.

Same goes for Mariano Diaz, as the whole operation is deemed too costly. Real Madrid are asking for more than €25m to part with the striker, which is money that Milan can't spend for the time being. Moise Kean, on the other hand, is a concrete idea on loan from Everton.