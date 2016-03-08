AC Milan, the truth about Piatek's rumoured return to Genoa

Kris Piatek got back on the scoresheet with Poland, setting aside the disappointing start to the season with AC Milan. However, there have been reports of a potential return to Genoa in January, although it would be on a loan.

As learned by Calciomercato.com, though, the Polish striker wouldn't be thrilled about returning to the Rossoblu, even though he is emotionally tied to the club. He considers it a closed chapter in his career, looking forward to his future with Milan.