AC Milan, the truth about Piatek's rumoured return to Genoa

18 November at 14:15
Kris Piatek got back on the scoresheet with Poland, setting aside the disappointing start to the season with AC Milan. However, there have been reports of a potential return to Genoa in January, although it would be on a loan.
 
As learned by Calciomercato.com, though, the Polish striker wouldn't be thrilled about returning to the Rossoblu, even though he is emotionally tied to the club. He considers it a closed chapter in his career, looking forward to his future with Milan.
 

