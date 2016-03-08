AC Milan, the truth behind Rangnick's denial revealed
11 April at 19:00In the past couple of weeks, it has emerged that Ralf Rangnick is the leading name in the race for the AC Milan bench next season. The German is the big goal of Ivan Gazidis but the recent statements of the Red Bull executive could suggest that an agreement between the parties is all but a certainty.
"Agreement reached? There is nothing true. There have been some contacts in the past, vague surveys, but nothing concrete," Rangnick told MDR (via goal.com) yesterday.
However, according to today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), this statement is a half admission of what is really 'boiling in the pot', because the contacts to which Rangnick is referring to are far from outdated and vague, but are continuing parallel to the ongoing season.
But at the moment there is no total agreement, or at least not so sure and promising compared to a few months ago. The coach and the Rossoneri are discussing various fundamental points of the new project. Like the transfer market budget, set for now at around 75 million euros.
Go to comments