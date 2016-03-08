AC Milan: the two midfield stars that Leonardo dreams of signing

AC Milan have signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea but Leonardo dreams of signing at least one new midfielder before the end of the season. Reports in Italy claim both Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Adrien Rabiot are in the Rossoneri's radars.



The Lazio star has a price-tag in the region of € 120 million while Rabiot will see his contract expire in 2019 and, for now, he doesn't want to pen a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants.



The summer transfer window in Serie A ends today and AC Milan will struggle to complete any of these two deals in the coming hours but Leonardo hope to sign either SMS or Rabiot in January or at the end of the season.