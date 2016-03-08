AC Milan: the two reasons why Fassone was sacked by Elliott

AC Milan named a new Board of directors yesterday and the club’s former CEO Marco Fassone was sacked by American Fund Elliott that is now in control of the club.



La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the reasons why Elloitt has taken the decision to part companies with the former AC Milan’s director.



​According to the Italian paper Fassone was sacked because of his attempt to change the contract that regulated his relationship with the club.



It is reported, in fact, that Fassone had recently extended his contract with the club until 2021 with a huge pay rise.



This, however, is not the only reason why the new AC Milan owners have decided to sack Fassone. The former club’s CEO, in fact, was also responsible for the wrong previsions concerning incomes coming from the Chinese market.



​Fassone was dismissed for ‘just cause’ and for this reason he is not going to be given a severance pay after his exit from the club.

