Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso, Leao; Piatek.

​According to reports from Sky Italia, Giampaolo could opt to start a few more of the new signings against Torino this evening, ready to give Bennacer the chance ahead of Biglia. Furthermore, Hernandez is ahead of Rodriguez in the race for the left-back spot.