AC Milan, Thiago Silva: ‘Paqueta can make the difference; Juventus lacked Ronaldo’

15 January at 15:30
Thiago Silva, centre-back and captain at Paris Saint-Germain, and formerly of AC Milan, spoke to Gazzetta.it about the Supercoppa Italiana match that is due to take place between the Rossoneri and Juventus in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
 
“I support Gattuso, because as everyone knows I played for Milan, I will always be a Milan fan, after this challenge I will also come back to cheer for Allegri.
 
“Higuain? It's still early, I think Higuain has an incredible quality, we hope he has kept the goals for Juventus and to win against Juventus.
 
“Paqueta? He is a player who has a lot of personality, he can already make the difference, when it is easier for a player, he has this personality and he can do very well right now..
 
“Ronaldo? Juve lacked a player like him, one who has won a lot and is hungry, we have to be grateful to Ronaldo. There could be PSG-Juventus finals, with the Bianconeri among the favourites, we hope to play them!”
 
