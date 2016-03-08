AC Milan thinking about the future: a 'Ferguson role' for Allegri?
10 January at 11:40The days are very intense at Casa Milan, AC Milan's headquarters, due to the January transfer market, where the Rossoneri management is at work both on the front of purchases as well as departures.
However, the club is already looking to the future and in the summer there will be a new revolution that will start from the bench. The top name to take the place of Stefano Pioli is Massimiliano Allegri, who led Milan in the past between 2010 and 2014.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it) this morning, Maldini and Boban want to entrust the Milan of the future to a top manager and the former Juventus manager seems to be at the top of the list.
To convince him to return to Milanello, there would be the idea of giving Allegri a role in the style of Sir Alex Ferguson. The management of the club wants a long-term solution for the bench in order to start a long-term project at the San Siro.
The manager has the perfect identikit of what Boban and Maldini are looking for, who have in mind a fast team, with legs but also thoughts. Moreover, they would like the new Milan to be able to play with multiple formations and Allegri is a master of tactical transformation.
He has also demonstrated throughout his career that he knows how to value young players. The road of the future, therefore, seems to be traced but now it essential to close the current season in the best possible way.
