AC Milan, three alternatives if Ibrahimovic says 'no'

According to Tuttosport, they have three players in mind: Giroud (Chelsea), Jovic (Real Madrid), Mandzukic (Juventus). However, Milan remain confident that the response form Ibrahimovic will be positive, as they have presented an important offer to the 38-year-old.

It's no secret that AC Milan have made Ibrahimovic their number one priority for the attack, as his contract with LA GAalaxy expires at the end of the month. However, the Swede striker has yet to reply to the offer presented by the Rossoneri, who have other alternatives ready.