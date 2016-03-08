AC Milan, three big players on the market

AC Milan are far from done on the transfer market. In addition to looking for a second striker to complete, the Rossoneri are also aiming to offload a few players to fund incoming operations.

Angel Correa remains the first target for the San Siro side, as both Boban and Maldini believe that he would be the perfect partner for Piatek up front. However, the negotiations with Atletico Madrid have hit a stalemate.

Meanwhile, the management is working to gather funds for the deal. Out of the players that they are willing to let go, Donnarumma, Kessie and Suso have the highest market value. Therefore, they are all on the market.