AC Milan, three big players on the market
12 August at 17:15
AC Milan are far from done on the transfer market. In addition to looking for a second striker to complete, the Rossoneri are also aiming to offload a few players to fund incoming operations.
Angel Correa remains the first target for the San Siro side, as both Boban and Maldini believe that he would be the perfect partner for Piatek up front. However, the negotiations with Atletico Madrid have hit a stalemate.
Meanwhile, the management is working to gather funds for the deal. Out of the players that they are willing to let go, Donnarumma, Kessie and Suso have the highest market value. Therefore, they are all on the market.
However, with the time running out in the transfer window, any offers will have to arrive soon, as one could imagine that the negotiations will take up some time as well.
