AC Milan, three clubs monitoring Borini: the situation

In Serie A, Genoa and Torino are very interested in the player. However, we should also pay attention to foreign opportunities, as Premier League side Crystal Palace are keeping tabs as well. The 28-year-old has already played for Chelsea, Liverpool, Swansea and Sunderland in England.

Fabio Borini's adventure at AC Milan could end in January. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the winger's contract will expire in the summer and he isn't in the plans of Stefano Pioli. Therefore, a move during the winter seems likely.