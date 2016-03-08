AC Milan, three factors to 'tempt' Fiorentina star Castrovilli
29 March at 16:00
Gaetano Castrovilli has never hidden that he admired the Milan of the past and in particular Ricardo Kakà. The Brazilian legend is one of the sources of inspiration for Fiorentina's star, who has had his breakthrough this season under the guidance of Vincenzo Montella and then Beppe Iachini.
Inter are closely monitoring the player and have already received the approval of Antonio Conte. Juventus are also in the running as sporting director Fabio Paratici has been keeping an eye on Castrovilli since the beginning of the season.
Although they could be considered underdogs, Milan have also been watching the midfielder with great attention. The Rossoneri will have to try to focus on three factors to "tempt" Castrovilli himself and Fiorentina ahead of the summer, as Calciomercato.com have learned.
The first, as mentioned, is that the player is a fan of the team, having followed them a lot when he was a kid. The second is the ability to offer him a permanent spot in the starting eleven. Meanwhile, at Inter and Juve, it won't be as easy for him to find space and continuity.
The third is Lucas Paqueta, who is likely to leave Milan as Fiorentina are very keen on signing him. The Rossoneri value him at around €30m, and thus he could be included as a technical counterpart to lower La Viola's demands for Castrovilli.
