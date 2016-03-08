AC Milan, three key changes Pioli could make against SPAL

According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via MilanNews.it ), he could make four changes in total, three of which have to be considered as significant. Starting at the back, Duarte will slot in at right-back, which means Milan will most likely play with a back-three when in possession.

In the middle, Bennacer could finally get the chance from start ahead of Biglia, who has been disappointing in the last few games. With the Algerian, the Rossoneri are expected to be much more dynamic, which could do them well.

Up front, Castillejo will replace Suso, which really isn't a surprise given the latter's performances as of late. Furthermore, Pioli should opt for Piatek instead of Leao, although this is a more straight-forward swap.

Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Duarte, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paquetà, Bennacer, Kessié; Castillejo, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Stefano Pioli's adventure at AC Milan hasn't started too well, with two losses in two games. Therefore, the manager is ready to make a few significant changes to the line-ups, as his side will take on SPAL at the San Siro on Thursday evening.