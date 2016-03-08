Nikola Kalinic's Croatia national team will mae theirand the rossoneri hope the Croatian striker will play and put down a positive performance in order to increase his market value.The Serie A giants, in fact, are determined to sell Kalinic to the best bidder in the past after that the former Croatian striker failed to impress during his debut campaign at the San Siro.According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Besiktas, Fenerbache and Galatasaray will monitor the Croatian centre forward during the Wolrd Cup.