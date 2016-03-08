AC Milan to announce Piatek deal on Tuesday

The Rossoneri have already reached an agreement in principle with Genoa on the basis if €40m, while the player is set to sign a five-year deal worth around €2m per year.

The negotiations between the two parties will be resumed after the game between the two sides on Monday. Therefore, Tuesday will be the day to solve the last details on the deal. If things go as planned, then Piatek could be announced the same day.

As reported by today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, AC Milan will most likely announce the signing of Krzysztof Piatek on Tuesday.