AC Milan to challenge Inter and Spurs for Serie A starlet?

13 March at 15:15
Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen is widely considered to be following in the footsteps of Milan Skriniar; the last talented centre-back to come up through the ranks of the Genoan side before moving on to bigger and better things. 

Inter Milan are largely considered to be the frontrunners for the Danish defender's signature; whilst Tottenham Hotspur are providing interest from abroad. However, a new suitor has entered the chase for Andersen's services; with AC Milan joining the pursuit. 

AC Milan are looking for central defenders to partner with captain and star defender Alessio Romagnoli. Signing Andersen would not only steal a top priority signing away from their fierce rivals Inter but would also provide Milan with a solid fundamental for their back-line which will serve them as they look to reclaim past glory.

