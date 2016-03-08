AC Milan to close the year at a €90m loss; €36m improvement

In other words, even the first budget of Elliott Management, without the Chinese influence, will close at a loss of about €90m. Compared to last year, though, it's a €36m improvement as they registered a loss of €126m in 2018.

Per the newspaper, this is due to the fact that Elliott are working to turn the club around, and thus they will have to invest money into the management. Their plain, with time, is to increase the revenue to create a more sustainable financial situation.

However, of course, all of it is linked to the Rossoneri's performance on the pitch, which hasn't been great thus far this season. Hopefully, new manager Stefano Pioli can turn things around.