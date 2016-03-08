AC Milan to compete with Inter and Roma for Torino star
08 June at 14:45Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly keen on Torino star Kevin Bonifazi, with Roma and Inter set to compete with the rossoneri for the 23-year-old.
Bonifazi was loaned out to SPAL this past season and he impressed, helping the club avoid relegation once again. The centre-back appeared in 27 Serie A games, scoring twice and impressing Torino.
Tuttosport state that each of Milan, Inter and Roma are looking to offer players to Torino in a possible deal for Bonifazi, with Atalanta looking to do a cash deal.
Roberto Gagliardini is someone Inter could offer as the Italian really likes Walter Mazzarri and would have no problems playing under him.
Milan are looking to offer Patrick Cutrone in exchange as the striker has already been linked with a move to Il Toro in the past. But the rossoneri are waiting to announce Marco Giampaolo as their new manager.
Roma want to offer Diego Perotti and he too has always been linked with a move to Torino.
Go to comments