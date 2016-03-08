AC Milan to include Calhanoglu in swap deal for Leipzig jewel?
16 July at 15:00AC Milan are in the hunt for a centre-back to reinforce their defensive department for the upcoming Serie A campaign and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano is one of the names on Paolo Maldini's wishlist. The request of the German club is reportedly in the vicinity of 30-35 million euros but the Rossoneri have a bargaining chip in the negotiations for the French starlet.
According to reports from Sky Sport, Leipzig have submitted an offer for Hakan Calhanoglu, a player that the Germans were already interested in last January. The Rossoneri are reportedly considering inserting the Turkish midfielder in the negotiations for the acquisition of the 20-year-old.
Upamecano joined Leipzig two years ago from Salzburg and has ever since grown to become one of the leaders of the Bundesliga side. The French international has collected 75 appearances for them, scoring 3 goals in the process. The player featured in this year's U21 European Championship where France reached the semifinals and were eliminated by Spain.
