AC Milan to make decision on Giampaolo 'within the next 36 hours'

Above all, the management was clearly subpar as Giampaolo's men even struggled when they were one man up, succumbing to the pressure of Genoa's high line. Therefore, a discussion is currently taking place between the leaders of the club, MilanNews.it report

The directors weren't pleased with the performance, especially since the manager has been given a lot of time already. Of course, there will be enough time to reflect properly, though Giampaolo's position is looking more and more at risk, the report states.

Within the next 24-36 hours, clear indications should arrive on the matter as Boban and Maldini will have to act fast as they also need to find a replacement, per the report. In the end, a lot will depend on the replacements available, which will have to be evaluated by the management.