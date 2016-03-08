AC Milan to make move for Douglas Costa in case of Suso's departure

Suso is one of the players who could leave AC Milan next summer. The Spaniard, who has a release clause set at 40 million euros in his contract, has attracted the interest of many teams, with Arsenal reportedly being the main suitor. However, as of now, there has been no official offer for the attacker.



Suso is considered an excellent player but not one who can guarantee fifty matches of absolute quality. Thus, Milan is thinking about a potential replacement. And, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the name comes from Turin, with Douglas Costa on top of Leonardo's wishlist. The evaluation of the former Bayern Munich man is 60 million euros after he was redeemed a year ago for 45 million.