AC Milan to make shock move for De Rossi?
25 June at 10:00Daniele De Rossi will leave Roma after his contract with the Giallorossi will expire in the coming days and he is set to join another Serie A club, despite temptations from the MLS and Boca Juniors.
According to Sky Sport, AC Milan are seriously considering a move for the former Roma captain, as the new sporting director of the Rossoneri Frederic Massara was one of those pushing for De Rossi to remain at the Stadio Olimpico during his tenure at Roma.
The other teams interested in the experienced Italian are Fiorentina and Bologna. On Thursday De Rossi will return from vacation and evaluate all the offers, without excluding that others may arrive. At the beginning of next week, a decision is expected from him on which one he will accept.
Throughout his career, De Rossi featured in 616 matches for Roma across all competitions and it was the only club he played for up until now, scoring 63 goals and assisting another 54 in the Giallorossi shirt.
