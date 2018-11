As reported by Sky Italia this evening, Leonardo (AC Milan's sporting director) has requested further information from Sao Paulo about Rodrigo Caio.

It is believed that the defender would cost the Rossoneri €7-8m, should they decide to buy him in January. However, if they decide to bring him in on loan with an obligation, then the price tag would be €12-13m.

Next week, a meeting is scheduled between Leonardo and the player's agent. Given Milan's defensive crisis in terms of injuries, a deal seems highly likely.