AC Milan to meet Bonaventura for renewal talks after the derby
15 October at 18:35Giacomo Bonaventura has been one of the integral parts of Gennaro Gattuso's Milan so far this season and for some time there have been talks of a contract renewal for the midfielder. The right moment could arrive after the derby against Inter.
According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, after the derby, the parties will meet to discuss a contract renewal for Bonaventura until 2022. Contacts have been in progress for months and Milan are working to secure the player's services for a longer period of time.
Bonaventura joined Milan in 2014 from Atalanta and immediately became one of the leaders of the team during the more negative period of the club's history. He has collected 150 appearances since his arrival, scoring 31 goals and assisting another 25.
This season, so far, the 29-year-old has been in even better goalscoring form. In 7 Serie A games, Bonaventura has scored 3 goals and assisted 1, which was probably an impulse for the management to accelerate contract renewal talks.
