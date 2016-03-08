AC Milan to meet Real Madrid: Ceballos is the goal for the Rossoneri
20 June at 11:15As we wrote yesterday evening, AC Milan representatives, in particular, Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini, will meet Real Madrid today in view of checking the availability of some players who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, some of the players who are set to depart from the Los Blancos are Asensio, Llorente, Diaz or Odegaard, who could be very useful for Marco Giampaolo. But the real goal would be Dani Ceballos. The 21-year-old midfielder scored a few days ago against Italy's U21 team and is already on the wishlist of Juventus, Inter and Napoli.
Ceballos fits the Rossoneri's strategy very well, as he is a young player. However, at the moment, the price of the player (50 million euros) is considered too high by Milan's management and the mission towards Madrid will likely be aimed to lower the demands.
The Spaniard has already made it known that he wants to leave Real Madrid where he feels his cycle is over and wants to try a new adventure.
