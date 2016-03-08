AC Milan to once again meet Fiorentina for Veretout: the latest
11 July at 14:30Jordan Veretout's adventure at Fiorentina is coming to an end. Even yesterday the Frenchman was insulted by the Viola fans throughout Vincenzo Montella's team's friendly match and is expected to leave Florence in the coming weeks, with either Milan or Roma being his likely destinations.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the player is out of Montella's technical project and is training separately. Milan seem to be the club most interested in the player but the parties are distant because the Rossoneri would like to insert Biglia in the deal, while Fiorentina want cash only (25 million euros) and do not want technical counterparts.
The Milan-based paper writes that a meeting is expected between both clubs today to try and find a solution and perhaps define the deal that could bring the former Aston Villa man to the San Siro.
The French midfielder arrived in Italy two summers ago and has ever since become one of the pillars of Fiorentina, scoring 13 goals and assisting another 5 in 69 appearances in Serie A.
Go to comments