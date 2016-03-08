AC Milan to reject first offer from Wolves for Cutrone

24 July at 21:00
​The change of events in the transfer of Andre Silva to Monaco, which fell through due to economic complications, risks affecting the Rossoneri's mercato plans for this summer.
 
The potential arrival of Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid pushes the Milan management to free up a spot for the Argentinian, bringing in capital gain that would be useful for the budget. Therefore, the track leads to Patrick Cutrone, who is on Wolves' radar.
 
The English side, who are working together with Jorge Mendes, are keen on bringing in the Italian youngster, having already presented an offer of €18m plus €3m in bonuses. Milan, however, are looking to get between €25-30m.
 
Meanwhile, Cutrone is not too convinced on moving to England, as he is looking to convince manager Marco Giampaolo during the pre-season. However, it may already be too late for the striker.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.