AC Milan to reject first offer from Wolves for Cutrone

The potential arrival of Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid pushes the Milan management to free up a spot for the Argentinian, bringing in capital gain that would be useful for the budget. Therefore, the track leads to Patrick Cutrone, who is on Wolves' radar.

The English side, who are working together with Jorge Mendes, are keen on bringing in the Italian youngster, having already presented an offer of €18m plus €3m in bonuses. Milan, however, are looking to get between €25-30m.

Meanwhile, Cutrone is not too convinced on moving to England, as he is looking to convince manager Marco Giampaolo during the pre-season. However, it may already be too late for the striker.